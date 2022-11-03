Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is once again being dragged online over Ifeanyi’s death

Just a few days after the little boy’s passing, Badmus’s Youtube channel had created content based on the tragedy

A number of Nigerians were displeased with the film star considering she was really close friends with Davido

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is being dragged on social media for the umpteenth time after the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

Eniola and Davido had been known to share a great friendship and it displeased many netizens to discover that the actress’ Youtube page had made content with the singer’s son’s death.

Eniola Badmus dragged after her Youtube channel posted content on Ifeanyi's death. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The film star’s Youtube channel had made a series of posts on Ifeanyi after his demise and it did not sit well with many Nigerians because she was a close friend of the family.

The Youtube posts on Ifeanyi were later taken down after they were discovered by fans who dragged the actress mercilessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See some of the posts that made it to her Youtube channel below:

Nigerians drag Eniola Badmus for making Youtube content with Ifeanyi’s death

Eniola Badmus came under heavy fire after her Youtube page posted content on Ifeanyi’s death. Read some of what people had to say below:

bella_ese:

"To those of u insisting that it isnt her page. It didnt take me a minute to verify. I clicked on d link via her bio. Guess what, it is her fuc*king youtube page!!! Infact there have been 3 posts on that youtube page concerning this issue."

Ennycrowns:

"You guys are irritating urggggghh !!!!! It is her YouTube account and you can obviously see that it is a blog!! Because lindaikeji has a blog does that mean she’s the ones that posts on all her blog pages and handles herself??

"She obviously has handlers that post gossips and news for her, why is eniola badmus different???"

cocomelon_tz2:

"Eniola can not do such a thing"

instablog_oou:

"That's her YouTube page and you got a YouTube page doesn't mean you are the one handling it your self , na she get page but no be she post m base on say no be she dey operate the page."

blessingngozi4:

"Person who wants Davido by all means why she will not be celebrating she think Davido will separate from chioma after this all of de dreams."

mz_elizabeth_:

"Whoever it is handling her youtube page, she could have told them to halt any release."

no1godpikin:

"Chichi be careful oo you never know what mask lies behind the smiling face. They will be justice soon for Ify . I know."

Bulletproof tweeted this:

Piccaxo wrote this:

Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest mourn Ifeanyi

Davido and Chioma have continued to receive an outpouring of love and support after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

In reaction to the sad news, close friends of the couple, Obi Cubana and Cubana Chiefpriest took to social media to react.

Cubana Chiefpriest mourned by sharing a throwback video of Davido with Ifeanyi as the singer proved himself to be a doting dad in the emotional clip.

Source: Legit.ng