A video from Davido’s just-concluded Timeless concert has surfaced on social media to the delight of netizens

The clip captured the moment an overzealous fan gained entry to the stage and locked the singer’s legs in a tight embrace

Security officers quickly waded into the matter and ousted the guy off the stage while Davido continued with his performance

Singer Davido had several close-shave moments with fans who showed up for his Timeless concert at the Tafawa Balwea Square (TBS) in Lagos on Sunday, April 23.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment one of the singer’s die-hard fans managed to gain access to the main stage.

Fan holds Davido's legs. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The overjoyed individual didn’t hesitate to throw his arms around Davido’s legs and lock him in a tight embrace.

However, the singer’s bouncers quickly swung into action and freed him from the tight grip of his fan.

Social media users react

nancy_phil said:

"Him go soon frame him leg.... If Na Burna Boy.. Him fit use that police shoe match him head."

hey_amaka said:

"If na burna boy e for kick him face with that him heavy botega shoe."

fabkloset said:

"What a security breach, if such an excited fan could have access to him like this, so could anyone with agenda."

seun_dreams said:

"Burna boy dey look with one corner eye along with his toothpick ."

1st_magician said:

"Y’all should stop storming performing artists stages! I understand the starstruck but it’s very risky! The bouncers and security details have been paid to fling you away ! And you and I know insurance no cover you."

