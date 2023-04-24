Singer Davido is known for always having funny moments with fans at his shows and this was also the case at his Timeless concert

A trending video captured the moment a fan stormed the stage and charged at the 30BG crooner who was also prepared to defend himself

Security officers quickly ousted the guy off the stage and Davido carried on with his performance like nothing happened

Videos from Davido’s recently concluded Timeless concert continue to pour in on social media but one particular clip captured the attention of netizens.

Davido was in the middle of performing his hit track, Fire, when an overzealous fan gained entry onto the stage and charged at the singer.

Interestingly, the 30BG singer readied himself and was already in apposition to throw punches at the fan before security personnel ousted the guy off the stage.

Davido took a long walk from the scene before he returned and continued with his performance.

Watch the funny video as spotted online below:

Social media users react

@HisFugitive

"If to say that ring touch that guy mouthice on my teeth that’s how star do."

@Gucciofficial9

"Omo thank God bouncer get there on time if not that guy for hear am ."

@boi_earnest

"What was the dude trying to do? Those bouncers for just deck am carry am go back stage tie am down wait till show finish then handle am properly."

@Bhadman77620755

"Love the way Davido was ready to strike and just went back casually performing like nothing happened. ❤️."

@deejaya_1

"na left or right hand david wan use throw the punch coz as em change mic to right hand confuse me ."

Davido reacts as rain falls hours before his Lagos show

Meanwhile, a few hours to go before the commencement of music star Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos, Legit.ng reported that there was rainfall in some parts of the state where the big event is set to hold today, April 23.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Davido, who was not worried, described the rainfall as showers of blessings.

This came hours after the DMW label boss had expressed his excitement ahead of his concert while sharing a video of him at the venue.

