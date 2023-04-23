Nigerian music boss Davido is prepping up for his Lagos 'Timeless' concert set to take place on Sunday, April 24

A few hours before the commencement of the show, there was rainfall in Lagos, and Davido took to social media to react to it

Not fretting, the DMW label singer described it as the shower of blessings, with many of his fans agreeing with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A few hours to go before the commencement of music star Davido's Timeless Concert in Lagos, there was rainfall in some parts of the state where the big event is set to hold today, April 23.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Davido, who was not worried, described the rainfall as showers of blessings.

Rain falls in Lagos ahead of Davido's show. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

See his tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This comes hours after the DMW label boss had expressed his excitement ahead of his concert while sharing a video of him at the venue.

"To all my Fans and Friends, I’m looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow. We have set the stage for a world class show like never before in the city of Lagos. Pull Up! Let’s have a Timeless moment together!" he wrote.

Watch the video he shared below:

Fans hail Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

debanks_ddp:

"What’s the name of your church, I won change my church because of u ."

iamhenrykoko:

"Those against our blessings shall fall and d!e. ."

Pweshreigns:

"Overweighted Blessings 001❤️."

iam_geepee_1

"Baddest, @davido Best male musician in Africa ."

westeaglefly_:

"Amen ,Amen #001 ...make your blessings locate me ooooo..#Timelessalbum #TBS."

Davido brags as he appears on Forbes Magazine's cover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Davido set a record for himself as he was on the cover of the prestigious magazine Forbes.

The singer, who couldn't hide his excitement, took to his social media timeline to share a cover photo of him in the magazine as he expressed gratitude to the Forbes team.

Davido went on to declare himself a godfather.

He wrote:

“Emi n’ikan I be godfather oh! Thank you to the amazing @forbes team. Had fun doing this! Feature out now."

Source: Legit.ng