A video of Yemi Alade paying a visit to music legend, Awilo Longomba, has gone viral on social media

In the video, Alade is seen having a good time with the Congolese star as they share a drink and dish out some dance moves

Several people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to hail Alade and marvel at Awilo's physique

Music lovers may be in for a good time following Yemi Alade's linkup with Awilo Longomba which may or may not lead to a possible collaboration.

Photos of the two singers. Credit: @olorisupergal

Source: Instagram

A video shared by @olorisupergal sees Alade paying a visit to the Congolese music legend whose animated nature in the clip has impressed fans.

The singers share a drink and even dish out some fun dance moves before stepping out for some sigh-seeing.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to video of Yemi Alade and Awilo Longomba

packagedjteejuiz:

"Yemi Aladeans cutting across Africa."

bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Awilo Longomba the Legend! This man made us lose home training with those scandalous dance steps back in the days."

chefnshopper:

"Yemi looks good, and Awilo longomba isn’t aging atall."

sheyebanks:

"Yemi moves different. I love it."

soulpresentnow:

"How is he aging biko? Awilo talk truth sir, how are you doing it?"

gorontula_vendor:

"See me smiling like mumu. This is beautiful."

fiisiiayomi:

"Yemi is so gorgeous. And that naturally beautiful body is such a joy to see on an entertainer in this age and time!"

iam_chubykay:

"This man no Dey Old oooo still looking fresh and young."

kordiglam:

"I love the way she pays respect to the legends of Africa meanwhile papa awilo is not aging at all."

“We’ve been holding the secret for long": Rotimi & Tiwa Savage reveal they are related by blood, video trends

Nigerian-American singer and actor Olurotimi Akinosho, better known as Rotimi, recently linked up with Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage and it came with an unknown revelation.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Rotimi revealed Tiwa is his Blood cousin as he added that they have been holding the information secret for a long time.

“Listen, I got a surprise mehn. Y’all never guess who my actual blood cousin is. You’ve got to paint this beautiful queen right now,” Rotimi said in the video.

Source: Legit.ng