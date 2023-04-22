Yemi Alade Visits Awilo Longomba in Fun Video, Fans React: "She's Cutting Across Africa"
- A video of Yemi Alade paying a visit to music legend, Awilo Longomba, has gone viral on social media
- In the video, Alade is seen having a good time with the Congolese star as they share a drink and dish out some dance moves
- Several people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to hail Alade and marvel at Awilo's physique
Music lovers may be in for a good time following Yemi Alade's linkup with Awilo Longomba which may or may not lead to a possible collaboration.
A video shared by @olorisupergal sees Alade paying a visit to the Congolese music legend whose animated nature in the clip has impressed fans.
The singers share a drink and even dish out some fun dance moves before stepping out for some sigh-seeing.
Check out the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Netizens react to video of Yemi Alade and Awilo Longomba
packagedjteejuiz:
"Yemi Aladeans cutting across Africa."
bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:
"Awilo Longomba the Legend! This man made us lose home training with those scandalous dance steps back in the days."
chefnshopper:
"Yemi looks good, and Awilo longomba isn’t aging atall."
sheyebanks:
"Yemi moves different. I love it."
soulpresentnow:
"How is he aging biko? Awilo talk truth sir, how are you doing it?"
gorontula_vendor:
"See me smiling like mumu. This is beautiful."
fiisiiayomi:
"Yemi is so gorgeous. And that naturally beautiful body is such a joy to see on an entertainer in this age and time!"
iam_chubykay:
"This man no Dey Old oooo still looking fresh and young."
kordiglam:
"I love the way she pays respect to the legends of Africa meanwhile papa awilo is not aging at all."
“We’ve been holding the secret for long": Rotimi & Tiwa Savage reveal they are related by blood, video trends
“We’ve been holding the secret for long": Rotimi & Tiwa Savage reveal they are related by blood, video trends
Nigerian-American singer and actor Olurotimi Akinosho, better known as Rotimi, recently linked up with Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage and it came with an unknown revelation.
In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Rotimi revealed Tiwa is his Blood cousin as he added that they have been holding the information secret for a long time.
“Listen, I got a surprise mehn. Y’all never guess who my actual blood cousin is. You’ve got to paint this beautiful queen right now,” Rotimi said in the video.
Source: Legit.ng