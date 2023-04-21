Singers Rotimi and Tiwa Savage, in a recent video, revealed they related by blood as they are cousins

This comes as Rotimi shared a video of him and the Nigerian Afrobeat queen as he revealed they kept it a secret

He also hinted at a new collaborative song they are working on, which stirred reactions from their fans

Nigerian-American singer and actor Olurotimi Akinosho, better known as Rotimi, recently linked up with Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage and it came with an unknown revelation.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, Rotimi revealed Tiwa is his Blood cousin as he added that they have been holding the information secret for a long time.

Tiwa Savage and Rotimi reveal they are cousins. Credit: @rotimi @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

“Listen, I got a surprise mehn. Y’all never guess who my actual blood cousin is. You’ve got to paint this beautiful queen right now,” Rotimi said in the video.

Tiwa Savage, in the video, also confirmed Rotimi's statement as she responded by saying:

“This is Tiwa, aka African Bad gyal, aka Mama Jamjam, aka Rotimi’s real cousin.”

The duo also hinted they have a joint project in the making.

Sharing the video, Rotimi added a caption that read:

“We’ve been holding this secret for so long !!! So happy to share the vibes with everyone!”

Watch the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sallymugwanja:

"Music runs in the family plus you married a musician."

erricky_nj14:

"To think say this killer for power dey sing love song now chaiii."

lulu_tako:

"OMG you guys are cousins.. I'm jealous!! How are you so awesome."

emmbum_clothing:

"Wow it's gonna be fire ....can't wait ooo tiwantiwa mama jamjam."

emmanuelokoro980:

"Yeah nobody is taking it away from you OUR QUEEN OF AFRICA...... QUEEN 001 ."

