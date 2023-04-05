Nigerian relationship expert Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has been given a bail bond of N10 million

The social media influencer was previously detained on suspicion of cyberbullying by the family of Ikechukwu Ogbonna’s deceased wife

Blessing was accused of tarnishing the reputations of Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna with her official Instagram handle

Relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has been granted bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos for suspected cyberbullying.

Blessing CEO was charged with six counts by the Lagos state police command, including cyberbullying, libel, and showing unedited films. The case was heard by Judge Yelim Bogoro.

Court grants Blessing CEO N10M bail

Source: Instagram

The influencer’s attorney applied for bail on her behalf during the hearing on Tuesday, April 4, before Judge Tijjani Ringim of the Federal High Court in Lagos, and the police did not object.

In regards to the bail requirements, the police encouraged the court to exercise its discretion; in the absence of any protest, the judge granted Blessing CEO bail.

She was granted N10 million bail with two sureties.

The blogger was also charged with spreading hate, contempt, and mockery towards Folashade Samuels and the late Bimbo Ogbonna through her Instagram account, @officialblessingceo, according to the police.

Also, Blessing CEO was accused of showing the movie and video "Sweet Sour" without a licence from the National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and without a censoring certificate.

Netizens react to Blessing CEO’s bail

thepoet_glory:

"I hope she learns her lesson moving forward, always thinking putting mouth in everyone’s business makes her a strong woman."

endylight1:

"10M for matter when no suppose concern you, Kemi please be careful too or…"

stackchyna__:

"So if she no see m pay what next?"

__kofoworola_:

"Don use money do bbl where she wan see 10m now."

Blessing CEO arrested over involvement in IVD and late wife Bimbo’s case

Blessing CEO, a Nigerian relationship expert, was arrested by the police in the early hours of Thursday, March 30.

Okoro was led into a police car weeks after allegedly dodging court appearances.

There were rumours that her detention may be related to the contentious issue involving renowned auto dealer IVD and his late wife, Bimbo.

Source: Legit.ng