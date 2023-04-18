Nigerian relationship expert Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has been given a bail bond of N10 million

The social media influencer was previously detained on suspicion of cyberbullying by the family of Ikechukwu Ogbonna’s deceased wife

Despite the fact that she has been granted bail, the relationship expert is reportedly still in detention because she has not been able to come up with the money

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Twitter user dedicated her time to calling out the millions of women who see Blessing CEO as a role model and have refused to support her in her trying time.

Blessing CEO was charged with six counts by the Lagos state police command, including cyberbullying, libel, and showing unedited films. The case was heard by Judge Yelim Bogoro.

Blessing CEO deserted by mentees Photo credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Twitter user calls out Blessing CEO's mentees

Despite the fact that the relationship expert applied for bail on April 4, she is still in detention as she has not been able to meet the conditions set for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A Twitter user identified as Christine asked why Blessing CEO's ladies, who see her as a role model, have refused to come through to support her.

According to her, the influencer revealed that she couldn't afford the N10m bail, and understandably so, because she just had her behind worked on.

See the post below with the attached conditions for Blessing CEO:

Reactions to the post

Recall that Blessing had inserted herself in the drama between businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD, and the family members of his late wife, Bimbo. In a series of posts shared on her official Instagram page, Blessing pointed fingers at the elder sister of the late Bimbo and accused the family of going after IVD’s properties and his life.

Following her ordeal in police custody, netizens have shared different takes on the matter.

fabulosgloria:

"Where is IVD? She got into this mess cos of him. Why isn't he helping her?"

mz_barbss:

"Real life Vs Social media… IVD no get 10 million to bail her? Last I checked he has a car shop.. Just give two cars up and bail your therapist.. Simple."

onemindxgram:

"No matter how Rich you act on social media with fake give aways and motivational quote when reality happen to you m, you will understand that Instagram life Vs Real life are two different world. Shishi no Dey."

chi_bliss:

"I personally do not like her, but I think it's the Nigerian situation playing out here. Since when do you require 30m to bail someone out for cyberbullying? At this point, it's just intimidation, and they're riding on the dislike she has garnered on social media over the years."

thesoft_skinbaby_:

"This would have been avoided if she jejely kept her mouth shut but mba she must talk. In fact she did more than talking. This is so messy imagine being going through this for a man that allegedly killed his wife? Just imagine. Blessing ntoor."

partypackbymay2:

"I think the bail conditions are too stiff "

posh_glam80s:

"Na that her yansh I de sorry for.yansh we’re never get proper healing don go prison "

Blessing CEO gushes over lover who inked her name on his body

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO trended on social media platforms over a post.

The entrepreneur made it to the news after she showed off the tattoo of her name on her man's hand and gushed over how he broke her walls and guards to get her to fall in love with him.

Blessing continued by praising her man for succeeding where many failed and made her realize her feelings were not dead.

Source: Legit.ng