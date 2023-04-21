Popular Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy can now add action to his portfolio as he has made his Nollywood debut

The Mavin boss shared a tweet announcing that he played a role in the movie The Kujus Again, hitting cinemas soon

Fans of Don Jazzy and other netizens expressed enthusiasm as they hoped to see the music producer in action

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has branched into another arm of the entertainment industry, Nollywood.

The Mavin boss shared a tweet announcing his role in The Kujus Again, hitting cinemas soon.

Don Jazzy makes Nollywood debut Photo credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The Don wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My first movie #TheKujusAgain is out this weekend. It’s a very fun family movie so you can gather your family and enjoy it in the cinema. 21st April."

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Don Jazzy's post

@Benzoicman:

"I smell AMVCA nomination @DONJAZZY."

@SomtoUwazie:

"Congratulations! This is big stuff."

@Bkally1:

"You no get problem bami you stand strong."

@Baba_Shawn_II:

"Don jazzy Dey really work. From managing world class artists, to having your own burger brand, now see movies again. Welldone Sir! "

@Jydi_p:

"Asin for real?????!!!!!!"

@Jedidiahsmart:

"@DONJAZZY Your Scenes here even from the Trailer is Definitely inviting. Not missing for sure. Great Win For Us. Well-done Sir!"

@ugobest29:

"Don baba very good in all he does."

@Oga_daniche:

"From Mo'Hits to Mavin, Jazzy's Burger and now The Kujus Again among other businesses...A complete business man i Stan - Man has remained relevant since the time of Pontius Pilate till date Maximum #respect to The Only True Don - It's Don Jazzy Again "

@iam_zuby:

"Anything Don Jazzy,I must support."

@wiszley86:

"I trust it's going to be really fun."

Don Jazzy causes stir as his Twitter account remains verified

Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, appears to be the only Nigerian celebrity with a verified Twitter account.

In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing after a number of celebrities all over the world lost their Twitter verification badges.

This came after Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, introduced Twitter Blue whereby people would have to pay a fee monthly if they wanted to have a verified account.

Source: Legit.ng