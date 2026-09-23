Tonto Dikeh celebrated Bobrisky's birthday on September 22, 2026, with a ₦2 million cash gift and a warm tribute on Instagram

Bobrisky shared a screenshot of the transfer online, prompting a blog to reshare the post and draw attention to Tonto's recently launched ministry

Social media users questioned whether the funds came from her New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle church offerings, with some also querying her friendship with a transgender person

Nollywood actress and self-proclaimed evangelist Tonto Dikeh is trending after gifting her longtime friend Bobrisky ₦2 million as a birthday present, and the gesture has set off a lively debate online about her newly launched ministry and who is funding it.

On September 22, 2026, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to celebrate Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, posting a photo of the crossdresser alongside a heartfelt message praising his loyalty and describing him as a friend who showed up for her during some of her most difficult moments.

The ₦2 million transfer accompanied the public tribute.

Tonto Dikeh’s birthday gift to Bobrisky draws mixed reactions from social media users. Photo: tontolet/bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky then shared a screenshot of the bank alert on his own Instagram page, thanking the actress for the generous gesture.

A blog picked up the post and reshared it, which quickly opened the floor for public commentary.

Tonto Dikeh's gift to Bobrisky: Ministry offerings or personal funds?

One commenter did not hold back, insinuating that the money Tonto Dikeh gave away may have come from offerings collected through her online church.

Some of Tonto's supporters pushed back against that claim, coming to her defence in the comments.

Others turned their attention to what they described as a contradiction: an evangelist maintaining a close friendship with a transgender individual.

The scrutiny came just weeks after Tonto Dikeh launched her ministry, the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), in Abuja on Sunday, August 9, 2026.

The actress-turned-evangelist described NWPT as an interdenominational spiritual gathering, not a conventional church, built for believers seeking to experience God's presence.

The ministry holds fellowship every Friday at 6 pm at Omini Grand Hotel in Jabi, Abuja.

Check out the Instagram post that sparked reactions about Tonto Dikeh's birthday gift to Bobrisky below:

Fans react to Tonto Dikeh's birthday gift to Bobrisky

Here are some of the reactions that followed:

@benbills007 wrote:

"Hmmmn our church offering don go be that"

@iam_loviee reacted:

"Bestie ?? Omo I no fit keep up with all these gists again"

@veionn_ commented:

"Hope it's not big girls game 😂😂,post and transfer back"

@porch_kayana said:

"Oh una still be bestie 😂😂😂 mama GO u sure say u don ready for dis ur calling ? 😂😂😂😂"

@iksproject wrote:

"Bishop tonto and transgender bestie..kabash!😂😂😂😂,"

Social media users react to Tonto Dikeh’s surprise birthday gift to Bobrisky. Photo: tontolet/bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng