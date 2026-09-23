Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Elesho has made his first public appearance after undergoing a successful operation

The actor previously worried fans after a noticeable swelling around his right eye became visible during a gathering for late actor Taiwo Hassan

Days after the procedure, Elesho was seen looking different as he greeted loved ones, with fans expressing relief over his recovery

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Elesho has given fans an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery.

A video circulating online showed the respected actor making his first known public appearance following the procedure.

Elesho was seen leaving a stage and greeting some of his loved ones, while a handkerchief was tied around his face.

Adewale Elesho makes his first public appearance after undergoing a successful operation. Photos: Adewale Elesho.

Source: Instagram

What happened to Adewale Elesho?

Concern over Elesho’s health began in August 2026 after he attended a prayer gathering organised for late veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo.

Footage from the event showed a noticeable swelling around his right eye, prompting questions from concerned fans.

While some social media users speculated about the cause of the swelling, the claims were not confirmed.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners, Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi, later confirmed that Elesho had undergone a successful operation.

He also said the veteran actor was stable and recovering well.

Watch the Instagram video of Adewale Elesho's first appearance here:

Reactions trail Adewale Elesho's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@shoes_by_demokraft stated:

"They have to make this treatment on him very serious ooooooo"

@thisdailyman1984 noted:

"Must u go out fuulish man stay home n treat urself well.n get better, cos na APC party him dey go so mumu man"

Adewale Elesho previously worried fans after a noticeable swelling around his right eye. Photo: Adewale Elesho.

Source: Instagram

Adewale Elesho pleads for embattled Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adewale Elesho pleaded for embattled actor Baba Ijesha regarding his sexual assault case.

The veteran actor thanked everyone speaking up and begged comedian Princess to temper justice with mercy due to the suspect's failing health.

He also appealed to the Lagos State government and the police commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation and show mercy to Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng