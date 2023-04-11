Mavin label boss Don Jazzy trended on social media after gifting random netizens over a million naira

Don Jazzy, despite blessing a number of people with money gifts on social media, said it was not a giveaway

According to the ace producer, his giveaways come with a pre-announcement tweet, which has stirred reactions online

Nigerian ace music producer and owner of Mavin label Don Jazzy has stated in a latest tweet that his reaction when he gave out money gifts to netizens online was not a giveaway.

Don Jazzy, who gave a netizen N1m, among others, revealed his giveaways always come with a pre-announcement tweet.

Don Jazzy reveals how he does his giveaways. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The Mavin boss stressed that his recent action resulted from circumstances which he didn't give full details about.

Don Jazzy wrote via his official Twitter handle:

"Can we go back to regular tweeting now guys ejor ￼? I’m actually not doing a give away. Giveaways come with a pre announcement tweet. When I want to do all that you will know cos I will tell you guys prior. This one na one thing led to another ￼￼"

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens showered prayers on him. See their comments below:

marianovibe:

"Don Baba J You na Angel on earth."

donlymonk:

"Much love Ser. You keep being a blessing. ."

topejoel_2:

"That’s good you have done well."

connectwithtola:

"Nice gesture Don Baba J ."

bnofficially:

"Don Baba God bless you mightily for all you do ."

fahseg6:

"God will continue to bless you as you put smiles on people’s face you will not lack you will not experience sorrow bitterness will not knock your door."

bestdatavendor:

"More blessings to you DON you tried,I'll keep trying. Nothing good comes easy."

Don Jazzy advises artists

Don Jazzy gave insightful advice to musicians and upcoming talents in the country in a previous report via Legit.ng.

The Mavin Records CEO used Davido’s re-emergence in the scene to elaborate his point successfully.

Don Jazzy explained that Davido didn’t bank on his fame to achieve the great things he did with Timeless Album so far.

Source: Legit.ng