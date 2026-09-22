Australia's Trusted Trader Program offers accredited businesses a range of benefits tied to World Customs Organization standards

Priority treatment at the border means faster customs processing and fewer cargo interventions for accredited businesses

The programme also covers duty deferral, visa sponsorship benefits, and recognition across 11 partner countries

The Australian Border Force has outlined a comprehensive list of benefits available to businesses that join the Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) programme, a government partnership designed to secure borders while making legitimate trade easier and faster.

ATT accreditation is assessed against World Customs Organization standards, and businesses that qualify are classified as low-risk traders, unlocking a range of practical advantages that cut through administrative delays and red tape.

Australia mentions perks of joining its Trusted Trader Program. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Priority Treatment at the Border and Beyond

One of the most significant perks is priority treatment at the border. Accredited businesses receive faster customs processing and fewer cargo examinations, and can contact a dedicated account manager directly if their goods are held up at any point.

This account manager also helps businesses improve their compliance with border requirements on an ongoing basis.

Beyond the border, Trusted Traders gain priority processing through the National Trade Advice Centre and the National Refunds Intervention, covering advance rulings on tariffs, valuation, and origin, as well as duty drawback claims and refund applications.

For businesses importing consolidated cargo, the programme reduces paperwork considerably. A single import declaration can be lodged for consignments with multiple cargo reports, and only one Import Processing Charge applies.

Similarly, a single cargo report can cover goods consolidated from multiple suppliers overseas.

Eligible businesses can also take advantage of Duty Deferral Plus, which allows the payment of customs duty and other border-related charges to be consolidated into a single monthly invoice, automatically deducted from a nominated bank account. This helps with cash flow and reduces the administrative burden of managing multiple payments.

Visa, Travel, and Trade Agreement Advantages

The ATT programme extends its benefits into areas beyond cargo movement. Businesses looking to sponsor skilled overseas workers benefit from streamlined accreditation under the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482) and the Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional visa (subclass 494), with priority processing applied to sponsorship applications.

Accredited businesses also gain easier access to the APEC Business Travel Card, which allows travel to certain Asia-Pacific countries without the need for separate visas.

On the trade agreement front, Trusted Trader importers no longer need to provide certificates or declarations of origin under 13 free trade agreements, including deals with Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, among others.

Standard commercial documents such as invoices or bills of lading are accepted in their place when the Australian Border Force requests verification.

Eleven countries recognise ATT status under Mutual Recognition Arrangements, meaning accredited exporters can access trade facilitation benefits at borders in those partner countries as well.

Trusted Traders are also permitted to use the ATT logo, which carries international recognition and signals supply chain credibility to partners and customers.

Additionally, accredited businesses receive invitations to exclusive industry events and can participate directly in government initiatives shaping trade policy.

Australia speaks about support letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires citizens of 11 specific countries to submit a government-issued letter of support before obtaining a Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

The 11 nationalities include citizens from Ecuador, Greece, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, San Marino, Slovenia, Thailand, and Türkiye.

Source: Legit.ng