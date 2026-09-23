The US government has outlined three conditions foreign professionals must satisfy to qualify for a National Interest Waiver under the EB-2 visa category

Applicants who meet the conditions can self-petition for a Green Card without needing a job offer or a permanent labour certification from an employer

Eligibility requires first proving qualification for the EB-2 classification before USCIS will consider the national interest waiver criteria

The United States government has detailed three specific conditions that foreign professionals must meet to obtain a Green Card without securing a job offer, through a process known as the National Interest Waiver (NIW).

The waiver, which falls under the second preference (EB-2) immigration classification, allows qualifying individuals to file as self-petitioners, bypassing the standard requirement of employer sponsorship and a permanent labour certification from the Department of Labour.

The US outlines three conditions for foreign professionals seeking a Green Card without a job offer. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker, Kurgenc

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Before USCIS considers whether the waiver applies, applicants must first prove they qualify for the EB-2 category itself, either as a professional holding an advanced degree or as someone with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

Failure to meet this baseline makes the petition ineligible for the waiver entirely.

US Green Card: 3 conditions for National Interest Waiver

According to the USCIS Policy Manual, once EB-2 eligibility is established, applicants must satisfy the following three conditions to qualify for the National Interest Waiver:

1. The proposed endeavour has both substantial merit and national importance.

2. The person is well positioned to advance the proposed endeavour.

3. On balance, it would be beneficial to the United States to waive the job offer and thus the permanent labour certification requirements.

All three conditions must be satisfied for USCIS to approve the waiver.

US Green Card: What applicants must submit

Although the NIW removes the need for a formal job offer, petitioners are still required to submit the employee-specific portions of a permanent labour certification form without Department of Labour approval. Accepted forms include either Form ETA 750B or Form ETA 9089.

Where USCIS finds that a petitioner does not meet the EB-2 threshold, the agency may request additional evidence, issue a Notice of Intent to Deny, or outright reject the petition before even reaching the national interest waiver assessment.

The NIW provision has been part of US immigration law since 1990 under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), with a later technical amendment extending the job offer waiver to certain professionals.

The pathway is particularly relevant for foreign researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and other skilled professionals who can demonstrate that their work serves a broader American interest but who do not have a US employer willing to sponsor them.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US listed five categories of family members eligible for a Green Card.

US offers unique Green Card pathways to certain countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US published unique Green Card routes for over five countries.

According to the USCIS Green Card Eligibility Categories page, seven countries are specifically named in this section: Cuba, Canada (for Native Americans born there), Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Haiti, and Liberia.

Haiti's inclusion on the list operates differently. Haitian nationals may benefit if they are the spouse or child of a lawful permanent resident who already obtained a Green Card under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng