The US government has published the categories of family members who qualify to apply for a Green Card through the family preference immigrant programme

The list covers relatives of both US citizens and lawful permanent residents, each falling under a specific preference category

Applicants already living in the US can pursue lawful permanent resident status through a process known as adjustment of status

The United States government has outlined the categories of family members eligible to apply for a Green Card under the country's family preference immigrant programme, clarifying which relationships qualify under US immigration law.

Under the rules, certain relatives of US citizens and lawful permanent residents can obtain lawful permanent resident status based on their specific family ties.

US names five family-member categories eligible for a Green Card through relatives. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Kurgenc

Source: Getty Images

Immediate relatives of US citizens, such as spouses, minor children, and parents, fall under a separate application process. The family preference categories cover a broader set of relatives who do not qualify as immediate relatives.

US Green Card: Family members who qualify

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the following family members are eligible under each preference category:

1. First preference (F1): Unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and older who are related to US citizens.

2. Second preference (F2A): Spouses and children who are unmarried and under 21 years of age, related to lawful permanent residents.

3. Second preference (F2B): Unmarried sons and daughters aged 21 and older, related to lawful permanent residents.

4. Third preference (F3): Married sons and daughters of US citizens.

5. Fourth preference (F4): Brothers and sisters of US citizens, provided the US citizen sponsor is at least 21 years old.

Green Card: How to apply from inside the US

Those already living in the United States who wish to obtain lawful permanent resident status through one of these family preference categories can do so through a process called "adjustment of status."

This route allows eligible applicants to change their immigration status without leaving the country to complete the process abroad.

The guidance makes clear that each preference category has its own requirements, and applicants must confirm which category applies to their specific family relationship before beginning the process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had offered unique Green Card pathways to citizens of over five countries.

Requirements for foreign broadcaster to get US Green Card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had released the requirements for a foreign broadcaster to be eligible for its Green Card.

The pathway applies to foreigners employed by, or working for a grantee of, the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

Under this category, eligible applicants and their spouses and children may apply for permanent residence in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng