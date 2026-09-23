Peter Okoye marked his son Cameron's 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute days after a major court disclosure

The singer admitted in a Federal High Court in Lagos that he received over $800,000 in SACEM royalties for PSquare songs

Peter maintained that Jude Okoye had no claim to the funds, insisting the money belonged solely to the artists

Peter Okoye is in the middle of a significant legal battle involving PSquare's music royalties, but the singer paused to mark a personal milestone, his son Cameron's 18th birthday.

On Instagram, Peter shared a warm photo of his son alongside an emotional message.

Peter Okoye marks son Cameron’s 18th birthday amid P-Square royalty controversy. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

"Happy 18th Birthday, my son Cameron Nonso Okoye," he wrote, adding: "Watching you grow from my little boy into the young man you are today is one of the greatest blessings of my life. Today, you step into a new chapter of your life. Always remember who you are, where you come from, and never be afraid to become the man you were born to be."

He ended the tribute: "My son, my pride, my blessing. You are 18 today, but you'll forever be my little boy. Dad loves you more than words can ever explain."

Peter Okoye's $800,000 SACEM Royalty Admission

The birthday post arrived just days after Peter made a notable disclosure in a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Testifying virtually before Justice Alexander Owoeye, he confirmed that he received over $800,000 in royalties from SACEM, the France-based music rights organisation, for songs recorded under the PSquare name between 2016 and 2026.

The case centres on a seven-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Limited, over alleged fraud involving N1.3 billion and $1 million. Jude has pleaded not guilty.

During cross-examination by Jude's lawyer, Clement Onwuewunor (SAN), Peter was pressed on whether he had informed his brother about the SACEM payments. His response was blunt:

"No, the money was for the artists." He maintained that the funds belonged entirely to himself and his twin brother, Paul, and that Jude received nothing from those payments.

Peter also disputed Jude's position in PSquare's affairs, saying: "Jude is not part of P-Square." He acknowledged that Jude directed some of the group's music videos but insisted that he and Paul were responsible for writing, composing and producing all PSquare songs. He added that their business relationship with Jude operated through Northside Entertainment Limited and that no formal employment agreement existed between them.

When questioned about the SACEM agreement, which Jude signed rather than Peter or Paul, Peter stated it was signed by "the team" but insisted Jude was not a member of that team.

Peter also confirmed he had previously given Jude 25 per cent of his SACEM earnings, though he denied that Jude later demanded quarterly payments after royalties were reconciled in 2022.

The court adjourned the matter until 8 and 9 December 2026 for further hearing.

See Peter Okoye's Instagram post below:

Peter Okoye says that none of the money was given to his elder brother, Jude Okoye. Photo: @peterpsquare/X.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye shares rare certificate amid feud

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Nigerian music star Peter Okoye had resurfaced online, showing the singer confidently claiming that he is the only member of the Okoye family with a music certificate.

The video had re-emerged amid the growing feud between Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye, which has continued to generate reactions on social media.

As the clip gained traction, fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing support for the P-Square star and weighing in on the ongoing family drama.

Source: Legit.ng