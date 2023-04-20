It is a period of celebration for singer Portable Zazu and his household as his second son marks his birthday

This comes hours after the singer celebrated his wife Ewatomi's birthday and went on to shower her with gifts

The Zazu crooner shared lovely pictures of his son that have left many of his fans and followers gushing

Hours after Street Pop star Portable Zazu celebrated his wife Ewatomi's birthday, his household came together again to celebrate his second son, Iyanuoluwa, who clocked a new age on Thursday, April 20.

The proud dad shared lovely pictures of the celebrant, who he described as his golden son.

Portable shares son's cute pictures. Credit: @portablebeaby

Source: Instagram

"IYANUOLUWA My Blessing Boi Golden Son Akoi @iyanuoluwa420 Son OF IKA OF AFRICA Omo Mama ZEH," Portable wrote.

See the pictures he shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer's wife also penned a heartwarming message to the birthday boy.

Bewaji wrote:

"Happy birthday to my dear son, I hope your birthday is as wonderful as you are to me! You bring joy into my life every day and I am so grateful for that! Happy Birthday! I love you so much don @iyanuoluwa420 @portablebaeby."

See her post below:

Netizens react as Portable's second son clocks a new age

See some of their comments below:

oluwa_pelumyy:

"Happy Birthday my boy❤️."

eric_olayinka:

"Everyday party for your Zoo."

ola_keshi_34:

"Happy birthday.. Omo Oba ❤️."

zicotec_77:

"Age with grace long life and prosperity in Jesus name amen."

ellino001:

"Haaa Yesterday and today wow."

dejisamson:

"Continue to enlarge in all ramifications big boy."

alliburaimo:

"Happy birthday omo-omo Olalomi @portablebaeby ZEHcellency."

hennycollectionz:

"Another party in the zoo today."

m_fitgold:

"This boi is fine.... Happy bornday to the world ❤️."

Portable spoils wife with birthday gifts

Portable's wife, Bewaji, could not believe her eyes and let her mouth hang in shock at the sight of the surprise the singer laid out for her.

On arriving at his Odogwu bar, Bewaji walked into a surprise crew and trumpet man with two cakes, balloons, a money bouquet, and other gifts neatly arranged on the table.

The birthday girl immediately fell to her knees as she thanked her man, which earned her a pocketful of cash.

Source: Legit.ng