Singer Simi is currently trending on social media after sharing a fun video with some friends on her Instastroy channel

The mother of one who just turned a new age was seen rocking a swimsuit as she chilled in an indoor swimming pool

However, netizens had mixed reactions to the video, with some ‘knocking’ the singer for sharing the clip, which revealed a large portion of her body

Nigerian singer Simi just clocked a new age on Wednesday, April 19, and the birthday girl is currently trending in the online community.

Simi had taken to her Instastory channel with a video which was filmed while she was hanging out with friends.

The Duduke crooner and her friends were spotted in an indoor swimming pool, and the video shared captured a super hyper Simi.

Netizens react to Simis video

Shortly after the video surfaced online, social media users who watched it had different things to say.

Some people ‘knocked’ the mother of one for sharing a video that revealed a large portion of her body, while others argued in her support.

Read the comments sighted below:

adorable_reedah said:

"But wait ooo Simi no dey too reveal her body before for internet what’s going on these days."

blixxybabey's said:

"Pls have some respect for yourself and husband. Will you put some clothes on."

mystic_lexi said:

"Come who is this one holding Mr AJ baby anyhow better remove your hand I don’t want to know if na family member make we no rain fire and brimstone."

ilebayeoficial said:

"But who be that guy way wan hold her waist."

_blingsexchange said:

"Wetin AG dey chop on lowkey she carry they show us….nawaa ooo."

