Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has drawn flak on social media for her most recent deed of kindness

In a viral video, the actress was seen giving money to kids present at a traditional wedding ceremony

Netizens wondered whether her actions were acceptable, arguing that there are more honourable ways to help those in need

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor stirred up some heated reactions online over a recent video she shared on her page.

The video was captured on her way to an event when she chose to put on a show and throw money at the children on the streets. She brazenly walked into the event she was attending.

In the clip, Ruby was jolly as she casually threw the money behind her, making the children scurry for it.

Internet users react

Netizens criticised the actress for doing the wrong thing when, in their opinion, she should have gathered the kids and given them the money.

dozy272:

"Ruby you are too local. Ask Destiny Otiko to teach what you don't know."

kv_by_kelvin_:

"I'm so shy watching this video I literally feel second hand embarrassment for her. The video seem out of place. She looks like she should be the one picking that money. Such a gutter behaviour."

presh_chi_beauty_empire:

"She fit dey perform ritual here and una dey here dey yarn dust, I cover those children with the blood of Jesus Christ."

onuobialoveth:

"I guess she is acting in a film and not a real-life behavior. Ordinary she is causing STREET PANDAMONIUM."

okoliepraise:

"She is just making it to be fun for the kids,abeg make Una leave her,the money way then they spray for party no be person they pick Ham."

capry_sunn:

"The time has come ke?make we just believe say na movie sha."

mary.deba:

It’s not a movie,she actually went for a wedding."

