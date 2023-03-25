Singer Simi and her husband have humoured fans on social media after bantering over a little boy’s video

Apparently, AG shared the video of the boy vibing to his new song on Instagram and Simi came across the clip

Taking to the comment section, Simi didn’t hesitate to query her husband and ask why the boy looks just like him

Apart from their love story, celebrity lovers Adekunle Gold and Simi have a way of lightening up the mood of fans with their social media banter.

Just recently, Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page with a video of a young boy who happily mouthed the lyrics of his new song with Zinoleesky.

Singer Simi puts hubby AG on hot seat, fans react. Photo: @symplysimi/@adekunlegold

The singer also accompanied the clip with a heart emoji indicating his love for the talented youngster.

Check out the clip below:

Simi, other social media users react

However, shortly after the singer shared the clip, his wife was quick to take the comment section with a startling question for him.

Simi wondered why the little boy shares so much resemblance with her husband.

“Bruh why he look like you?" she fired in the comment section.

The singer simply responded with laugh emojis to his wife's question. See their exchange below:

Read what netizens had to say to Simi’s comment below:

official_emmygrate_ said:

"Send another picture of that boy let me scan the face ASAP."

officialgentle_sam said:

"I think say na AG throwback self."

nonymous__gustavo said:

"Normal e resemble egbon o AG baby."

rappygdgreat said:

"DNA loading."

totesbags_tunks said:

"@symplysimi kuku talk ya mind momma....na pappy get am abi......he come hide am for u abi kini...my gender with this attitude."

___araoluwa___ said:

"Wo the boy resemble him oo 99% Ki DNA tun wa lo match wahala wahala o."

Adekunle Gold gifts mum a mansion at her 60th birthday party

Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Gold brought some splendour to the timeline as he marked his mother’s birthday.

The High crooner gifted his mum an exquisitely decorated box containing the papers for a new house. His mother, elated, lifted the paper so that everyone at the gathering could see it, and they all cheered her.

As expected, the video went viral on social media and many prayed to be able to do the same for their parents.

