Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing made fun of husband snatchers who later lose the man to someone else

According to her, there is nothing more satisfying than seeing the woman lose the husband she snatched from her fellow woman

Some people who reacted to her post mentioned the names of some actresses who had married other women's husbands

Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing sent the internet into a commotion as she waded into a controversial topic.

The actress took a swipe at those who collected people’s husbands and ended up losing the man to another woman.

Pictures of Nkechi Sunday Blessing Credit: @nkechi_sunday_blessing

Source: Instagram

In her opinion, there’s nothing ‘sweeter’ than a lady who has taken someone’s husband having that same man taken by another woman.

This followed the news of Tchidi Chikere, her colleague Nuella Njubigbo’s ex-husband, marrying a third time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tchidi Chikere originally married Sophia Williams, but after their divorce, he married Nuella Njubigbo. This second marriage occurred in 2014.

Nkechi Blessing noted:

"Nothing sweet pass make you collect person husband, make another person come collect am from you again. Ara Agbala snatcheee!!!"

See her post below:

Internet users react

psdiamond07:

"Obviously You Are Referring To Nuella."

toksonething:

"Judy Austin and Mercy Aigbe left ."

dd_onlinecloset:

"Comments session dey sweet pass d real post sef ."

pretty_gloria16:

"That man’s destiny has be rigged already."

wendy.beauties:

"Reading through the comment section and couldn’t decode anything…you people are so stingy with your comments ordinary comment una still Dey stingy for ."

pericares:

"That’s why Sophia dey hype Baba because e go still tie the knot again."

spread_love_with_sam:

"The one wey go come pepper you for body pass be, make person wey come collect him no reach your standard for anywhere"

Woman nabs husband's side chick at her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady stirred the hornet's nest after visiting her alleged married lover at his matrimonial home. Her lover's wife spotted her in the house, and she reportedly tried to escape through the backdoor.

However, the woman caught up with her and hurled insults at her while filming the incident.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, she tagged her as a husband snatcher and taunted her for trying to escape through the back door.

Reacting to the video, netizens shared their thoughts about the video, with several people slamming the man involved.

Source: Legit.ng