A married Nigerian lady got really upset after spotting her husband's 'side chick' at her matrimonial home

In a viral video making rounds online, the lady confronted the side chick who covered her face in shame

Reacting to the video, netizens shared their thoughts about the video, with several people slamming the man involved

A lady stirred the hornet's nest after visiting her alleged married lover at his matrimonial home.

The wife of her lover spotted her in the house and she reportedly tried to escape through the backdoor.

However, the woman caught up with her and hurled insults at her while filming the incident.

Speaking in Yoruba language, she tagged her a husband snatcher and taunted her for trying to escape through the back door.

Netizens share their thoughts as woman nabs husband's side chick

@heckynelson said:

"Every body is saying talk to your husband, what about the lady who has the gut to come into another woman's home, is the silly gut for me."

@omogeijesha12 wrote:

"All this ko necessary talk to ur husband. Your husband doesn’t respect you. God will help you."

@rushybabe1 noted:

"Why will the man invite her to his house? Who knows maybe the man tell him his single Abi kin se okunrin ni."

@user61862595814182 reacted:

"Madam she has no fault ur husband has no regards 4 u, am going trough the same stuffs as I talk to you now, tho he’s not my husband but my fiancé."

@hoba0204 added:

"I don’t still understand y we are like this, why are u pple saying she should talk to her husband, wat is a lady doing in another man’s house pls."

@arike_beautyqueen reacted:

"Madam calm down this lady has no fault,it’s ur husband that didn’t respect you.If he respect U he won’t invite another woman to your matrimonial Home."

Watch the video below:

Woman dies while chasing husband and side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a middle-aged woman has lost her life while trying to apprehend her husband red-handed with his 'side chick'.

According to the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Cross River, Maikano Hassan, the woman was in a hot chase of her husband on the Muritala Mohammed Highway in Calabar over his “mistress” when the incident occurred as a result of overspeeding.

The woman who was driving a Toyota Highlander was said to have veered off the road into a ditch by the road.

