Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, has shared her opinion on the trending topic of footballer Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk

The former celebrity couple trended online after Hiba asked for 50% of her Hakimi's properties upon divorce, only to discover they were all in his mother’s name

In reaction to the story, the actress praised hardworking women and noted that it was important for ladies to have their own money

Controversial Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing, shared her take on the trending Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk divorce story.

Reports made the rounds that the PSG footballer’s ex-wife asked for 50% of his wealth upon divorce but was told that he had nothing because everything was in his mother’s name.

Nkechi Blessing shares opinion on Hakimi's divorce Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday/@achrafhakimi

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing reacts to Hakimi's story

In a post on her page, the actress pointed out that situations like Hakimi's are why women should work for their own money.

According to Nkechi, a man with money should be a plus, not a must. The actress then gave a shoutout to hardworking women, urging them not to stop securing their bags.

She wrote:

"Big shout out to all the hardworking women out there, Don’t stop grinding."

See the post below:

Reactions to Nkechi's post

bolanlesweet:

"Thank you for this... I almost had to give up.. but reading this alone woke me up back... Nbs thank you for this . It's well."

i_am_tiepo_alhaja:

"I can’t even depend on a man’s money, if he decides to dash me money that one nah bonus aje."

umezuche:

"It's a idea but where and how do d ladies/women get to raise d money from now? is it from a society or country where there're no and money for same women/ladies to set up a business of their own?"

oloolaade:

"Just make your money, there’s this respect that comes with it - I always say this!"

ryham_beauty_empire1:

"Yes mama we're not stopping until we get there."

cooandre:

"All ladies should take this advise seriously maka see finish … Future Wifey come around "

callme_clarasimdi:

"Please people behind can’t hear you ma"

Source: Legit.ng