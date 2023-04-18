Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo has now reacted online to the news of her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere’s third marriage

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a cryptic message and it raised a lot of comments

Some netizens reacted to Nuella’s post by bombarding her comment section with messages on karma finding her

Nigerian actress Nuella Njubigbo is now in the news after reports made the rounds that her ex-husband, Tchidi Chikere, had gotten married for the third time.

On her Instagram page, the mother of one shared a cryptic post that seemed to address the current situation with her ex-husband.

Actress Nuella Njubigbo shares cryptic post, netizens blast her over Tchidi Chikere's 3rd marriage. Photos: @tchidichikereofficial, @Nuella_njubigbo

Source: Instagram

Without saying a lot of words, Nuella’s post had a simple message on it that read:

“Greedy Hearts”

See the post below:

This came shortly after her ex-husband, Tchidi, posted the screenshots of his WhatsApp chats with her to show that they were cordial over their daughter.

Netizens remind Nuella of karma as she shares cryptic post

Shortly after Nuella finally broke her silence on her ex-husband’s remarriage with a cryptic post, a number of netizens bombarded her comment section to blast her.

Some of them claimed she got a taste of her own medicine for ‘stealing’ Tchidi from his first wife and now he had married a third wife after their separation.

Read some of the comments below:

independent_essy:

“Husband snattcher don drop updates o.”

queeneth700:

“Even 3rd wife go still collect. Life na turn by turn.”

nkechi_osazee:

“Shebi I talk am say fight go soon start “

telugumandy:

“Good for you oo aunty made in heaven.”

valentine.ogechi:

“You see as e dey be. Your own na made in heaven, this one na made in earth, make you feel am small.”

Onwodifaithevans:

“It is well sis, you just have to be strong.”

officialqueenamaka:

“karma is that you?”

belinda_ketty_nalavwe:

“Men don't just break hearts even other vital organs are affected”

Itz_prettyvivian:

“Nne sorry oooh karma visited too early you collect person husband, another person weh strong pass you collect am back ha Alumelu.”

hannii bal:

“2 seconds everywhere scatter.”

Miminkemkalu

“What goes around…”

victoriaannegram:

“This is a movie title... y'all and jumping into conclusions ehhhhh. 5 and 6. Na wa ooh”

Ugwumpresh:

“Sometimes it's just good to avoid men with too many baggages. The truth is they don't even care about anyone but themselves.”

diva_jewelrys:

“Instead of you to just keep quiet and move on. Sha no find me I live in the same estate with you, Just few blocks from your house. See insult now for comment section. You no wise at all.”

dordor_deborah:

“What goes around comes around Karma visited u. One love made in heaven. Take for take.”

unkusp:

“Ndi film. Na who no Dey fear una I Dey fear.”

Source: Legit.ng