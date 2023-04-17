Nollywood actor, Tchidi Chikere, has caused an online buzz after he revealed on social media that he had remarried

This would be the movie star’s third marriage after he separated from actress, Nuella Njubigbo

The news of Tchidi’s third marriage soon spread on social media and raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Popular Nollywood actor, Tchidi Chikere, has found love for the third time and he took to social media to share the news.

On April 17, 2023, the movie star took to his official Instagram page to tease fans with photos of his new wife but made sure to hide her face.

According to Tchidi, the photos were screenshots taken by his big sister when they were on a video call. He also explained that he and his new wife got married a few months ago.

Netizens react to actor Tchidi Chikere's third marriage. Photos: @tchidichikereofficial

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the actor proceeded to assure his fans that he is okay and happy. He added that God is on the throne.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“Married! We did it here some months ago..just so my friends and fans know I m okay and HAPPY. God is on the throne.”

See his posts below:

Recall that Tchidi Chikere was married for the second time to actress Nuella Njubigbo and they had a daughter together. However, the couple later parted ways and their separation made social media headlines.

Netizens react as Tchidi Chikere weds for the third time

The news of the actor’s third marriage soon trended on social media and raised a series of comments. While some of his fans praised him, others had negative opinions. Read some of them below:

nursinfirstson:

“You deserve happiness boss. Such a talent deserve peace of mind and tranquility. ”

cindyz_harlod:

“Also marrying for the third time shows that you have a problem sir. This third one is perfect?”

belle_haddy:

“Not to pepper dem.I hope you have changed ur ways so that she will stay.”

Vickyberry4862:

“Is still possible he is marrying for the third time and still be a good person, sometimes we are just victims of circumstance, maybe he hasn’t been lucky enough to get a good wife, let’s not conclude.”

tobz_chukwu:

“You have a problem.”

oluchialisha:

“Let this be the last one....”

quiscious_piece:

“ marriaging director”

Niniokoro:

“If you have to just announce that you're happy, you're not happy.”

mheenarh__:

“Person don divorce 2 women, you still went ahead to say yes to him. You think say you get 2 heads or your tenure would be different”

callmeucee:

“The fact that woman will marry divorced men without blinking even if they had married and failed 10 times yet men will find something bad to say about a divorced lady. Lol . I pray this one be his last sha.”

Late singer Kefee's husband remarries after 9 years

Late Nigerian singer, Kefee’s husband, Teddy Don Momoh, has remarried nine years after the demise of his wife.

On his official Instagram page, Don Momoh shared the good news of his remarriage with many fans.

The media personality shared a series of wedding photos and videos of himself with his new Yoruba bride, Lara Kudayisi.

Source: Legit.ng