Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s crew member, Israel DMW, is once again in the news for negative reasons

An online vendor took to social media to call him out after paying him N800k for an influencing job and he refused to do it or refund her money

According to Isreal, 30BG doesn’t do refunds and he also reportedly told her to report the matter to any court

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s crew member, Israel DMW has once again made the news after an online vendor called him out.

The herbs vendor, @Mideshaven_Official, took to her page to announce how Isreal had been owing her N800,000 for months after she paid him for an influencing job and he failed to deliver or refund her money.

According to the vendor, she reached out to Isreal in December 2022 to do a video ad for her products and he billed her N1 million. The young lady added that she paid him a deposit of N800,000 and promised to pay the rest once the job has been done.

Reactions as herbs vendor calls out Isreal DMW for refusing to refund her N800k. Photos: @mideshaven_official, @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

However, Isreal failed to do the job and a few days later, he started to ask for his balance. Mide then replied that she could not yet pay him the balance for a job that had not been done and the DMW member told her he could not make a video to post because of the tragedy that happened to Davido at the time.

The vendor explained to him that he did not make her aware of that before accepting the job and she asked him for a refund. However, Israel replied that 30BG doesn’t do refunds.

Mide explained further that she understood with him and told him to make the video and send to her so that she would send to blogs to post instead but Isreal was not forthcoming.

The young lady added that ever since that time till now, he has blocked four of her Whatsapp numbers that she used to contact him. She also reached out to his wife and other 30BG crew members to plead with him but he still did not deliver on the job.

The herbs vendor also posted an audio clip of her agreement with Isreal to make a video of her products and another audio of him telling her to report the matter to the Supreme Court if she wished after he refused to return her money.

See the vendors’ posts below:

See another of her posts below:

Netizens react as vendor calls out Isreal DMW for allegedly duping her of N800k

Read what social media users had to say about the development below:

everythingfashionitem1:

“30bg don’t refund? Abeg make una no soil 30bg name o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

db_naturals_:

“See ehn when you have agreement with someone stick to it.. If everything she said is true then this is very unfair

Don’t think that because you have an upper hand and some kind of power then the next thing is to show people shege!! Tbh a lot of people will even do worse than the present govt when power enter their hand.”

belindaoma:

“30BG don’t refund keh. Isreal….Hian.”

Chidiebere_sf:

“Juju don use the money buy designers bell enter UK.. baby gal no worry OBO go pay.”

_iamsheila__:

“Isreal about to tie towel and prostate on d ground for Davido Mo’Oga not to be angry for this public embarrassment ”

bishy.opeyemi:

“Juju talk say 30BG no Dey refund. Oro Oshi !! Agreement is agreement. Refund or fulfill the agreement ”

fina.peters:

“Na wetin go make Davido sack am again Be this ”

dazzlingfashion_hub:

“Trust big name at ur own risk”

Gotrabakes:

“If davido fire him now dey will say u did wrong. Kilode ke.”

