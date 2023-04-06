A young girl who was terrified to have stood on a woodhouse and requested for her father immediately has gone viral

The little girl told her mother to call her father to come and fix it and her mother said it was too late to do so at the time

The mother also tried to talk to the child and brought her out of the situation but she continued to ask her mother to make the call

A little girl who considered her father a hero quickly asked her mother to call him when she stood on a woofhouse.

In the viral video on TikTok shared by @thewritis, the girl told her mother that she mistakenly trampled on a woodhouse and wanted her father immediately.

Little girl asks to mum to call dad to fix an issue. Photo credit: @thewritis Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Call dad to fix it

The mother told the kid that her father was not around to fix things and it was too late to call him back to do so.

Even though the mother tried to bring the child out of the situation, the girl continuously appeared unconvinced indicating that her mother can not fix the situation as well as her father would.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered over 90,000 likes with more than 500 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below as shared by thewritis:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@TheMwitls reacted:

"It's how she calls it a woodhouse."

@emmy3637 said:

"Call daddy to fix him ASAP.How cute that she thought that."

@louseaylott337 wrote:

"awww when she said "mummy cuddle" she's so sweet. She's a cutie Because my cuddles make everything better for her."

@princialliagdu commented:

"Just shows the level of compassion she'll have for everything is admirable. Great job raising her.The caption is so sweet but I would like to add onto it by drawing attention to her asking you to cuddle it! In her mind a cuddle from mom can fix."

