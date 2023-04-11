A product designer identified as Orebamz on Twitter has cried out after realising talent manager Ubi Franklin might be out to use her

Sharing their conversations, the young lady said she was contacted through Iyanya's DM and got to work after being briefed about her job

The designer added that she has done 70% of the work, and Ubi has been blatantly ignoring her

Popular talent manager Ubi Franklin is in the news yet again, and this time, he has been called out by software product designer Orebamz.

In a very long thread, Orebamz revealed how she was contacted via singer Iyanya's DM and ended up having conversations with Ubi about a website redesign.

Product designer calls out Ubi Franklin Photo credit: @ubifranklinofficial/@orebamz

Source: Instagram

The young lady started work without commitment thinking he was an honourable man, and carried Ubi along via meetings and updates.

When it was time for her to get paid, he noted that he was busy with the presidential and governorship elections.

After the elections, Orebamz still did not get paid, and Ubi took a U-turn, making it look like they did not have an agreement.

Excerpts from her thread read:

"Good afternoon Twitter NG. Please help me tell @ubifranklin1 to pay the money he owes me. In January, Mr Ubi Franklin reached out to me through @Iyanya's twitter account to tell me there were a few projects he wanted us to work on. Of course I was excited to see @Iyanya's dm.

"I was very patient and took him by his word. I've been trying to reach Mr Ubi since then and he has been blatantly ignoring me, he keeps declining my calls. The project is about 70% done, and he has not paid anything."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to the post

@Damecute1:

"One thing with "Honourable" men is that they end up "not Honourable""All the best Sis. I pray God touches him to pay you. You're doing an amazing job and all you did came out quite beautifully.. and ️"

@nnenenwa:

"Work hard you will make it, ladies look for something meaningful to do legit pays, now you have refused to pay, but you should know ubi does not like to pay his debt ask all his BM."

@chukah16:

"Tbh this project is really top notch!"

@LongGenius1:

"Celebrities and lack of Integrity ‍♂️"

@Adaukwu_Marra:

"I'm saddened by his response. More like he doesn't care if he gets called out and he won't pay. He has to pay this one really."

@blackbl47783591:

"The truth is that he is not going to pay you. Count it as your loss and learn from it. That guy no get shame."

Source: Legit.ng