A 58-year-old Nigerian woman in Bayelsa state, Rose Nwokocha, is seeking help for a change of situation

The woman said that despite the fact that she is very good at tiling, people do not like giving her work because of her old age

As an alternative to working labouring jobs, the woman said she could also sell cooking gas if she sees capital for such a business

The story of a 58-year-old woman, Rose Nwokocha, went viral online when a man with the Twitter handle @KingErefitei re-shared pictures of her online.

Rose works as a tiler to support her four kids. Despite her skill, the woman has been having great difficulty in getting a job as prospective clients always complain about her old age.

The woman is seeking for help to open a gas shop. Photo source: @ndinsider

Source: Twitter

She is also a bricklayer

In conversation with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo via a phone call, the woman said that she is versed in many kinds of handiwork. Rose stated that she could also lay a building foundation.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The 58-year-old woman whose story was initially shared Niger Delta Insider, stated that due to the fact that she started having kids relatively late, her children are still financially dependent on her.

Rose is a hard worker

According to Rose, she does not shy away from hard work as much as it would bring in money. Considering her age, she was asked what other thing she would like to do if she support comes her way. The woman said:

"I will like to have a gas shop where people can buy the content in little KGs. I will love if people can support me in achieving this dream."

Rose, who works in Yenegoa but hails from Imo, can be reached on 08063740364.

See some of her photos below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her plight from Twitter below:

ObiomasHandbag said:

"Saw the woman yesterday at one of our downed sites and she was sharing the news of her going viral with our supplier who happens to be her Pastor's wife and friend."

@gallaries55 said:

"The best part of this is that she's phsically fit. How many young people can comfortably bend for long working? May God bless her in ways she can't imagine."

Ontymgirl said:

"Wow. She's trying o. 2018/2018 I was into this tiling job until I had to tile a big hall with my boss and colleagues, after carrying 60x60 tiles to the second floor I can't stand erect or walk properly. I had to quit cos I for use hand kee maself."

@Baianoanfield said:

"A queen doing wat she has to do to survive n train her kids...Respect."

Boy working as a tiler

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @bossit_, was amazed when she saw a very young boy, Jonathan, working as a tiling labourer in her compound.

She filmed him secretly to show her followers. Days after the initial video gathered reactions, the lady properly spoke to the boy, asking some personal questions about his family.

Female labourer gifted N500k

A Nigerian girl, Jennifer, working on a construction site in an earlier video, received the help of a lady, @cutieee_flawless, who saw the efforts she was exerting and gave her N10,000.

Days after the clip of the hard worker went viral, Nigerians contributed towards the girl's welfare and raise the sum of N500,000 for her in a new video.

Source: Legit.ng