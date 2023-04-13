Davido's Isreal caused a stir on social media after he lamented about the local meal he had for N25k in the UK

The logistics manager added that he would spend only N3k on such a meal in Nigeria, and he shared proof recently

On his Instagram story channel, Isreal showed off a plate of Eba and Ogbono soup with assorted meats for just N2800

Davido's Isreal was right when he said that the meal he had in the UK for N25k would only cost him N3k in Nigeria.

In a post via his Instastory, Isreal shared a short video showing the plate of Eba with Ogbono soup and only three meats, which he bought for N25k.

Davido's Iseal shows off cheap Benin food

Source: Instagram

Davido's logistics manager had Eba and Ogbono for almost N30k, and on returning to Nigeria, he headed to Benin.

In Benin, Isreal went to a local restaurant and had his fill of Eba, four pieces of meat, and fresh Ogbono soup for even less than N3k.

The logistics manager wrote:

"2,800. Fresh made ogbono soup and four meats. Hmmmmm."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Davido's Isreal compares UK and Nigerian prices

Source: Instagram

