Music star Davido's logistics manager and close ally to Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, who recently arrived in the UK ahead of the singer's show, has lamented over the ridiculous amount of money he spent on a plate of local Nigerian dish in the UK.

In a post via his Instastory, Isreal shared a short video showing the plate of Eba with Ogbono soup and only three meats, which he bought for N25,000.

Isreal DWM eats a local Nigerian dish in the UK. Credit: @isrealdmw

The logistics manager, who channelled his mathematical skill, claimed he would have bought the same meal for N3,000 in Nigeria.

“25k for eba and ogbono soup of 3 meat? Wetin no reach 3k for Nigeria ooh. Hmmm," he wrote in his caption:

Netizens react to Isreal DMW's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens told Isreal not to complain.

"Then put flower for the eba na why."

"Stop complaining your Oga is capable ."

"They add money for the decoration of eba ."

"Na the leaf ontop the eba na make am 25k ."

"The put flower for the eba na."

"Why them put flower ontop the eba."

"Be like something dey this UK everybody must drop update when their leg enter “you Kay” I go sha reach there one day."

"U no see plant wey dem put ontop ?."

