Davido took a long break from social media, and those months felt like years, with fans and colleagues longing for his return.

While the DMW boss was away, he was cooking new music and returned with a bang, dropping his latest album Timeless.

Davido returns to social media with a bang Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Since his return to the music industry and social media in just a short period, Davido's impact has been felt with videos and photos showing moments that have endeared him even more to the hearts of his fans.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Davido moments that sparked reactions on social media.

1. Davido returns with Timeless album

When Davido returned to social media, he revealed that he had been working on an album and released it on March 31.

The body of work was accepted with open arms by fans and colleagues of the singer pushing songs on the album up several charts.

Davido is set to have a Timeless night with his Lagos fans, who have clamoured the most for him, on April 23.

2. Davido throws Timeless UK concert

Davido had an amazing time with his fans in New York and London performing songs off the Timeless album.

Abroad fans had an amazing time, and the 30BG crooner took time to appreciate everyone who showed up for him as he held his first live show since his son’s demise.

Fans of the singer in Lagos are looking forward to their Timleless special concert with him.

3. Davido performs on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Fans of Davido were sure that they would have a swell time with him in Lagos with his new album, Timeless.

The viral video of the singer delivering an impeccable performance on an American talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sparked reactions.

OBO performed Feel and Unavailable off the album, and the sweet transition from one song to the other made fans appreciate his craft more.

4. Davido drops Unavailable challenge

One of the popular songs off the Timeless album Unavailabe has a dance move that has taken over TikTok.

Hardly will you see anyone dance to the song without getting into formation for the chorus.

Davido himself made sure to champion the challenge on social media before it went viral

5.Davido's sister covers him with prayers before London concert

Before his London concert, Davido's sister prayed for him and the video of the emotional moment surfaced online.

In the video Sharon passionately prayed over her brother, who had his eyes closed and his head bowed.

After the prayer session, the siblings hugged before interacting with other members of the room.

Davido's Imade throws Easter party

Davido's Imade loves to throw themed parties, and for Easter, she hosted her friends to a fun-filled day in a garden.

In the video on her page, the kids enjoyed a wide variety of treats as they played games and ran around trying to get the most Easter eggs.

Imade's best friend, Tiwa Savage's son, Jam Jam, was seen with other kids having a good time.

Source: Legit.ng