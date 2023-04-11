Davido's first child, Imade, as usual, had a fun-filled Easter celebration with her dear friends

Imade threw a lavish party, and in the video on her page, Tiwa Savage's Jam Jam was spotted with other kids playing games, as they had the time of their lives

The children had sweet treats, big costume bunnies to take photos with, timid live bunnies to play with as well as Easter eggs

Davido's Imade loves to throw themed parties, and for Easter, she hosted her friends to a fun-filled day in a garden.

In the video on her page, the kids enjoyed a wide variety of treats as they played games and ran around trying to get the most Easter eggs.

Imade's best friend, Tiwa Savage's son, Jam Jam, was seen with other kids having a good time.

Props such as cute egg baskets, bunny ears, as well as a huge live-sized costume bunny were provided for the kids.

Imade and her friends also had fun petting and playing with timid tiny bunnies.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Imade's post

cake_it_by_fluffy:

"Does imade need new friends ? ….. Abeg me sef won become her friend o."

____niloolaa:

"Imade is just her papa’s replica."

mhiziphy_vivian:

"Imade and jam jam ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

moge.precious:

"No be to born only…get money❤️"

sharom_9999:

"In this life just get money happy Easter too imade."

motivational_atmosphere:

"Happy Easter Princess Imade. You are greatly loved ❤️❤️. You are a city set upon a hill that can and will never be hidden. In Jesus Most Powerful Name your glory will not be dimmed. Keep growing in God's eternal glory, grace, love and wisdom. God be with you always ."

ayoadehallyma:

"Imade I love d smart young girl."

thecyno:

"I watched more than 10 times… Happy Easter Imade and Friends ❤️"

i_am_timiblaze:

"Imade is so smart and jovial ❤️Thank you mummy for training her so well "

Davido's Imade calls Tiwa Savage 'aunty'

A video of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil with his bestie Imade before a concert in Ghana sparked reactions.

In the video sighted online, Imade's mum, Sophia Momodu, could be heard telling her daughter to come back and not go after Tiwa who was overseeing the crew setting up the stage.

Refusing to obey her mum, Imade replied, Aunty Tiwa said she could come. Sophia then reminded her daughter that she was not the artist.

