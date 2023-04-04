Nigerian global singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed his feelings following his performance in New York City

The 30BG singer shared various photos capturing the Timeless moments he had with his fans abroad

Davido, however, noted his next move as he intends to storm London next to continue the Timeless tour

Nigerian singer Davido had one of the most spectacular moments in his career with his meet and greet section in New York at the Irving Plaza where he later held a fantastic concert for his studio album Timeless.

The 30BG crooner took time to appreciate everyone who showed up for him as he made his first appearance since his son’s demise.

Pictures of Davido on stage in New York City Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, however, noted that he will be moving on to London to continue on his Timeless album tour.

Taking to Instagram, he shared various photos capturing the Timeless moments he had with his fans in New York.

In his caption, he wrote:

"NYC, you were amazing! Last night was, in fact, TIMELESS. Had the best time celebrating with all of you at Irving Plaza intimately, and you know we had to do it properly with @martellofficial. London, you're next⏳."

See his post below

Social media users react to Davido’s post

nonli_boi:

"OBO is back to business.❤️"

shadmoss._01:

"@davido please what do you add to this album make them leave music for you ❤️yoy sabi this thing ."

tinted.ogologo:

"He’s a 10 but no one matched his energy so he’s 001.❤️"

jolaosobode:

"@davido pls what did you add to this AWAY song?........you need to tell me oooo......why song go sweet like this.....the whole album is amazingly TIMELESS."

soniabluxuries:

"Congratulations David, make sure you keep it up and don’t allow those Delilah sisters around you, hope remember what Delilah did to Bro Samson? So pray before climbing stage to perform and after performing, back to your beautiful wife. Love you Bro.❤️"

heis_solace:

"@davido i too love OBO i no say him no go read my comment but i will be ur fan till death keep the vibes on."

