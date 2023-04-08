Singer Davido has officially welcomed his new signees Morravey and Logos Olori to the DMW family

A video making the rounds online captured the moment he wore customized 30BG chains for the new acts

Social media users who reacted hailed the singer and wished the new music stars well in their careers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Davido returned with a brand new album but even more exciting, he announced the signing of two fresh acts to a reloaded version of the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label.

During a recent hangout in Lagos, the singer officially welcomed Morravey and Logos Olori to the 30BG team.

Moment Davido welcomed Logos Olori, Morravey to 30BG. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The music star was seen wearing a customized 30BG necklace around his female artiste's neck and he also did the same for her male counterpart, Logos.

Others present at the scene watched as the new signees beamed with pride and flaunted their 30BG diamond-studded pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

loyalkweenn said:

"Make them shaa song better song."

meekobnpng said:

"Welcome to the team guys."

b_solzofficia said:

"Na why we miss our Godfather be this.. internet will no longer be boring....since he made his return,na back to back headlines."

designhub_ng said:

"I'm happy for them."

justd33p said:

"I pray both of em go harder than their boss... dmw never had no fluke in the past so we watching."

bobzykoozy said:

"This Logos Olori finish work for that Picasso Song ."

_just.yk_ said:

"One of the main reasons we missed Him so much for the past few months. #doings."

Davido reveals he has spent less on Timeless and earned more from the album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked mixed reactions online after making a surprising revelation about his last project, A Better Time.

According to the 30BG star, he spent a lot of money on nonsense especially as it regards clearing records, features on the project and shooting music videos for the songs.

The music star, however, maintained that he has learnt better with his latest project and has only spent about N139m to get amazing results so far.

Source: Legit.ng