The influence that the new music released by ace Afrobeat singer Davido has had on people, even pastors, is almost unprecedented

A confirmation of that influence was recently witnessed when a Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze, used one of Davido's songs to preach and as a prayer point

In the viral clip, Pastor Eze could be heard saying all he has been hearing for days now was Available or I'm not Available

A video clip of a popular Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Jerry Eze using one of Davido's songs off his new album, Unavailable, for his Sunday service sermon has gone viral.

In the trending clip, Pastor Eze acknowledged the fever pitch viral level that the song had recently attained; he noted that all he had been hearing from people over the last few days and weeks had been Available or I'm Unavailable.

Nigerian clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze trends online after clips of him using Davido's son as a preaching topic went viral. Photo credit: @davido/@specialspesh

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jerry noted during preaching that he warned people about Zion coming and why brethren of Christ must make themselves available and not the other way around of Unavailable.

Davido shared the viral clip on his Insta-story.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment Pastor Jerry Eze used Davido's song to preach during Sunday service:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

@davido:

"Otilor se."

@bj.og_

"I am available in Jesus name."

@do2dtun:

"Lamba ti poju ."

@naija__nicki:

"We must be available oo."

@awelegq1:

"That song na for wealthy people wey don make am o … me I dey very much available o before my glory go pass me by."

@ayolasgm:

"If na bad vibes I'm #unavailable.'

@truhairvenbeautybar:

"So you sef be NSPPDian? Truly what God cannot do does not exist."

@_m_classics:

"Hahahahaha pastor Jerry oo @realjerryeze I’m available for my testimonies ."

@silvereze:

"Papa don join trend o @realjerryeze ."

@uloko_emma:

"Them never see nothing ,they will feel it.'

@uddyqueen:

"Hahahahaha preach on papa them go feel it ."

Reactions as photos from Davido and Chioma’s court wedding emerge, clip goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that after several months of speculations, guessing and looking out to see Davido's wedding photos as he tied the knot with Chioma, we now have images from the court wedding of the couple.

Though Davido, during an interview with a radio station, confirmed that he was now legally married to Chioma, the official event, when it happened, where and how had been a mystery.

But now images of the pair when they finally tied the knot in court have surfaced online, and seeing the couple look so beautiful as they said I do was a beauty.

Source: Legit.ng