Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s new signee, Logos Olori, has taken to social media to praise his boss’ generosity

According to Logos, his standing as a 30BG member is now set in stone after Davido gifted him a customised pendant

Logos went ahead to share a photo of the diamond-studded accessory and it raised a series of reactions from netizens

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s latest signee, Logos Olori, has taken to social media to celebrate the DMW boss’ generosity.

On his official Twitter page, Logos shared a photo of a customised 30BG diamond-studded pendant.

Not stopping there, he accompanied the photo with a caption where he explained his standing as a 30BG member is now set in stone. He also thanked Davido.

Fans react as Davido gifts new signee Logos Olori customised 30BG pendant. Photos: @davido, @logosolori

In his words:

“It’s set it stone ! #30BG way Thank you @davido”

See his tweet below:

Fans react as Davido gifts Logos Olori customised 300BG pendant

The new 30BG signee’s post soon went viral online and drew a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

vibewitanya:

“See why dem dey call am GOAT .”

iconik_meek:

“Take am snap picture return am. Wey other artists own. They still dey wear am?.”

kaluclint0n:

“30BG cartel .”

iconik_meek:

“Poor Liya they never buy for you .”

tun_mise_:

“He’s gang now.”

Dzx003:

“It doesn’t look like real stone .”

dequezgram:

“Davido dey cater for him artist ❤️❤️what a good label.”

notinyourimagination:

“001 for a reason.”

sunny___bright:

“Normally everybody na fc na giveaway make some of una run ‍♀️ chase davido ”

Davido's manager gifts him diamond necklace

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido keeps getting all the love he needs from his closely knitted team.

The singer’s manager, Asa Asika, bought an expensive diamond necklace to show appreciation for his artist.

In the video circulating the internet, Davido was all smiles when he opened the gift box handed to him.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel to write:

"Thank you, @asaasika 4L, otilor!"

The kind and generous gesture from Davido's manager soon became a trending topic on social media as fans gushed over their 'bromance'.

