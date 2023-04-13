Ghanaian petite skit maker Shatta Bandle has sparked reactions online has got people talking online after a video of him on a treadmill went viral

In the trending clip, Shatta was seen exercising on a treadmill; the comic, who suffers from a growth hormone deficiency at some point, couldn't continue and had to hold on for his dear life

The little man's video has stirred emotions online as netizens queried the skit maker for trying to work out on a treadmill

Ghanian comedian and skit maker Shatta Bandle has stirring reactions online with a hilarious clip he shared on his page.

In the viral video, the Ghanaian comic was seen on a treadmill running, and it was nearly impossible not to have noticed how strenuous it was for him with his puny legs.

Ghanaian comedian Shatta Bandle trends online as a video of him exercising on a treadmill goes viral. Photo credit: @shatta_wale

Source: Instagram

At some point in the short video, the strain of the exercise got to Shatta Bandle, and he had to hold on to the iron guide railings of the treadmill for his dear life so that he doesn't get thrown off.

The clip has stirred reactions online as netizens queried the little for using a treadmill.

See the hilarious video of Shatta Bandle on a treadmill:

Read some of the comments that Shatta Bandle's video on a treadmill stirred online

@lily_official6965:

"Waiten you dey do for gym house Shatta you wan disappear from ground?."

@majeeedofficial:

"No pain No gain ."

@roysmith4pf:

"Odogwu Money ."

@__olajuwon__13x13_:

"Make person just increase the speed imagination wan kee me ."

@dehbombom_:

"What is happening here?."

@mahn__:

"Wetin this mumu Dey do here ."

@lilianchinonyerem:

" feed your girlfriends well they are disturbing us online."

@kendi_ross1:

"@shatta_bandle_ what are you doing in side there ."

@hype_lad_suzzy4:

"Shatta bandle get fight with adesanye train well because me I no fit Cry o."

Shatta Bandle chills with two ladies in a room a month after getting married, video causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that hilarious social media sensation, Shatta Bandle, caused a massive stir after he shared a video on Instagram intimately dancing with two young ladies.

Shatta and two pretty women were in a bedroom together as they jammed to a popular Sarkodie tune. Shatta could not hold back his excitement as he smiled widely and held on to the back side of the pretty ladies.

The video left many people in shock as Shatta Bandle had recently married. Followers of Bandle trooped into the comment section in their numbers to question the young man.

Source: Legit.ng