Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has been criticized a lot lately on social media, and he has finally reacted

The singer, in a video on his Instagram story channel, vowed even to go much harder this year

Netizens have reacted differently to AG Baby's post, with many dropping hilarious opinions

Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has assured his critics and haters that he is just starting with them this year.

The singer, in a video on his Instagram story channel, revealed that 2023 is the year he would apply pressure to their necks.

Adekunle Gold vows to press necks in 2023 Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

With his vow, AG Baby, as he is fondly called, told his critics to get ready for him.

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Netizens react to Adekunle Gold's video

thugga_ng:

"Abeg go press Simi neck …leave us Alone."

rf_official_001:

"Shuu nah me help you shoot video abi which kin Wahala be this "

space_ship_ghost13:

"Rubbish Oga go shoot better video …. Party no dy stop… party don stop o."

al.exandria5110:

"Our neck don dey pain us biko the one wey EyeNeck do us don do"

emperor_olatunde:

"He was talking to Burna fans those people are so dullard imagine see the way they were crying On the street of twitter say this dude Dey copy their idol mumu people."

vdj_roody:

"Persin say make e go press simi neck"

kinxlee___:

"Meaning he’ll choke you people "

_cartel_046:

"Abeg no strangle person o."

freezofestus1:

"Go press your wife neck werey "

