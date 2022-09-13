Ghanaian socialite and music promoter Shatta Bandle has reportedly welcomed a healthy baby boy

The self-proclaimed billionaire has posed with the bouncy child in a cute picture in a post on social media

Internet users have trooped the comment section to congratulate and wish Shatta Bandle well as he adds another member to his family

Ghanaian socialite Firdaus Iddrisu, known popularly as Shatta Bandle, has reportedly welcomed a healthy baby boy.

In a photo on Nkonkonsa.com, the self-proclaimed billionaire posed with the bouncy child as he looked into the camera.

The image also shows a woman in the background assumed to be his baby mama or the mother of the child.

Peeps react to photo as Shatta Bandle welcomes baby boy. Credit: nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Several social media users have taken to the comment section with congratulatory messages as they wished Shatta Bandle well.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Singer Hajia4reall said:

Congratulations.

Slayis_everywhere commented:

Congratulations.

Kiddy_1up said:

Facial expression telling me otherwise.

Savage_flvko said:

Congrats baba.

Pfp_jewels_gh reacted:

Congratulations ❤️.

Seeta_kamani:

"Bundle no get problem with clothes cos baby will wear same cloths with him. Congrats my guy "

Collinzz_:

"Limited bundle is out, dress never go be problem, all your dresses go go limited bundle. Congratulations boss."

Xsirwood:

"How did he do it?"

Shatta Bandle shows off daughter

Meanwhile, Shatta Bandle was reported to have welcomed his first child in May 2021, according to Joy News.

The socialite, took to TikTok to share clips of himself spending some time with his daughter.

The video shows him cradling his baby girl in his arms while showering her with kisses. His daughter was also enjoying the warm embrace as she silently latched onto her father’s shirt.

Source: YEN.com.gh