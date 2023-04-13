Late Nigerian singer, Kefee’s husband, Teddy Don Momoh, has found love again to the joy of many fans

Taking to social media, Don Momoh shared photos and videos from his wedding ceremony to his new Yoruba bride, Lara Kudayisi

A number of fans and celebrities congratulated the couple as Don Momoh got married again nine years after his late wife’s demise

Late Nigerian singer, Kefee’s husband, Teddy Don Momoh, has now remarried nine years after the demise of his wife.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Don Momoh shared the good news of his remarriage with his many fans.

The media personality shared a series of wedding photos and videos of himself with his new Yoruba bride, Lara.

Fans react as late singer Kefee's husband remarries. Photos: @teddiizzle, @dearcoachlara, @siteofstars

Source: Instagram

In one video, the new couple was seen rocking the Edo traditional attire and were all smiles on their big day as they posed for the camera.

The caption to one of his posts reads:

“Mr & Mrs Don-Momoh Traditionally certified.... You don't wanna know what she was telling me ”



Teddy also shared another photo of himself with his wife wearing matching blue Yoruba traditional outfits as he reintroduced them to his Instagram followers.

The new bride on the other hand, also shared photos from their big day online and accompanied them with a lengthy caption where she spoke on finding love after pain and trauma.

In her words:

“Mr & Mrs Don-Momoh in the building..I’m still in the moon guys, but let me just drop this here;

You can find love again after trauma and pain.. I am coming back to share with you how it all happened very soon..”



Recall that Teddy Don Momoh was previously married to popular gospel singer, Kefee, who was well known for her hit songs, Branama and Kokoroko.

She died at the young age of 34 on June 12, 2014, at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, over what was said to be a lung failure.

Congratulations pour in for late Kefee’s husband and his new wife as he finds love again

Shortly after the new couple shared their wedding photos online, a number of fans and celebrities took to their comment section to celebrate with them. Read some of their reactions below:

ms_adunni:

“Congratulations your union is blessed .”

titikuti_official:

“Congratulations ma man @teddiizzle toh strong . I wish you all the happiness bro .”

Jibolaofficial:

“Congratulations Teddy. May Allah grant you both happy home.”

layoleoyatogun:

“Congratulations my brother! God bless your union .”

Iamdx2:

“Your new home will be full with abundance in Jesus name .”

seyiajayi7:

“Happy Married Life my friend... God bless your home.”

bliz__redifined:

“Wooow This is very encouraging! A massive congratulations to you both. This union will be more than you prayed for in Jesus name .”

Source: Legit.ng