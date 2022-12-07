Just days after a video of Rema's song was played inside the 974 stadia in Qatar during a world cup game and a clip of Moroccan players dancing to Burna Boy's song went viral

Naija to the world trends after videos of Moroccan players dancing and singing along to Burna's song 'Last Last' as they jubilated after their historical win against Spain at Qatar 2022

Nigerian music has been a huge feature at the 2022 Qatar world cup; recall that Kizz Daniel and Patoranking were invited to the Mundial event to perform at the fans' festival

Afrobeat is king, and that is not an understatement. As more and more evidence continues to emanate to prove that Nigerian music is currently at the peak of its powers.

Just some days after Rema's song was played inside the 974 stadia at the ongoing 2022 world in Qatar, another video has surfaced online that showed the moment Moroccan players went wild as they danced and sang along to Burna Boy's global classic 'Last last'.

A video of Moroccan players dancing and vibing to Burna Boy's song goes viral. Photo credit: @burnaboy/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

Players like Hakimi, Ziyech, and Sofiane Boufal were all seen dancing and singing along word for word as they celebrated their monumental world cup victory against world champions Spain.

Morocco's victory sees them making history as the fourth African nation to reach the World Cup's quarter-final stage.

Watch the viral clip of Moroccan players dancing to Burna Boy's song Last last below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral video of Moroccan players dancing to Burna Boy's song Last last

@mrpepe__:

"Una need igbo ke, una be Sheik oo."

@hushobama1000:

"Una go chop una breakfast next match."

@iamseyi.vibesjr:

"I wish they know the meaning of what dey are saying fr."

@destinyoabumere:

"Nigeria music dey worry for everywhere."

@steve_household_equipment:

"Even if them lose the next round....beating Spain is worth more than anything to Morocco."

@castro.bigname7447:

"Burna big pass dis things bro no capping."

@de__emmy:

"Morocco all the way. I love Africa."

@official_escbee:

"Afrobeat is king, global domination."

Dreams come true: Kizz Daniel finally performs in Qatar, and the video leaves fans gushing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that It is a dream come true for Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel as he finally gets to perform at the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

Kizz Daniel and his colleague Patoranking were among the singers who were billed to perform at the tournament.

The Cough crooner, however, stands out because he had expressed his desire to perform at the world cup after his song Buga went viral.

