Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has confirmed he is a big fan of Argentina international Lionel Messi

Nathaniel, who is rooting for Messi to lift his first World Cup with Argentina prayed for him as he told God to silence the footballer's mockers

The statement has sparked reactions from netizens as many took to the singer's comment section to challenge him

Nigerian spirit-filled gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey is trending online over his prayer for Argentina captain and PSG forward Lionel Messi.

Nathaniel, who happens to be a big fan of Messi prayed for the football star to lift the World Cup trophy as Argentina is set to face France in Qatar's 2022 final world cup.

Nathaniel Bassey prays for Messi to win the world cup. Credit: @nathanielblow @messi

Sharing a picture of Messi via his Twitter page, Nathaniel stated:

“Father, Please give Him the World Cup and silence His mockers."

Following the backlash that trail his post, Nathaniel wrote:

"So because I want my favorite player to win the World Cup, I don’t pray for Nigeria Abi? Schm. Is it today you found out I’m a huge Messi fan? So being a man of God means I can’t watch football as one of my hobbies.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Nathaniel Bassey's prayer for Messi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mario:

"Dear pastor bassey we don't need you to pray for Messi to win world cup instead pray for Nigeria to get good president to silence peter obi mockers.."

ifeanyicezechul1:

"Father please, he is my mentor, but don't listen to him on this one. Nobody is mocking Messi. If at all there is anyone mocked, it's Cr7. Father please give the world Cup to Africa ."

emmalinesman:

"People are hungry all over the world nd we need peace rather supporting someone in football,does God hate Palestines?"

ohwohgere:

"I nor like dz prayer o..God abeg nor answer am ."

