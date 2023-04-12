Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Nini and Saga turned social media upside down when news of their engagement became public

After several congratulatory messages, Saga, in a radio interview, has made it clear that they are not engaged as the video was a skit

According to him, they had made the video in December 2022, and he had no idea how it got out

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Saga has dashed the hopes of many fans looking forward to a wedding between him and Nini.

In an interview, the reality star revealed that he had no idea how the video got out as it has been made since December 2022.

Saga added that the video was a skit, and it wasn't clear if he was serious as he blushed all through his revelation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

she.is.bibi:

"Abeg which one be skit! Maybe Nini don return ring, they won come use skit cover up! Show us the full skit make we believe."

dr.rashelskincare_nigeria:

"This guy really love nini,see the way he is smiling "

superwoman9ja:

"Saga seems like a good fine man. Nini was doing shakara since. I am happy for both of them."

theprincess_ada:

"The joke is on you guys Mtcheeew "

theonlypinks:

"Pretty sure she turned him down in private,it's now a skit"

mmachi_o:

"Those emotions plus kiss I saw was not for skit shaa... Maybe they don't want people in their business."

vally_xe:

"Tbh do people have the right to do this ? after all the congratulatory messages "

nwa_chi_nemelu:

"It’s not a skit in Jesus name and it can never be a skitwhat nonsense is this nau….. I cannot take back my awwww so y’all must stay engaged o. Don’t be mad Mtchewwww."

sintiaa_gram:

"They serve am breakfast man say na skit "

