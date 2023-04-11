Big Brother Naija star, Whitemoney, has once again gotten social media users buzzing with reactions

The 2021 winner of the show posed for some studio shots in a black garb featuring a floral headpiece

Several internet users who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Whitemoney has been in the news recently and not for good reasons either.

Following his gaffe about women and money, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star has been receiving constant backlash online.

Photos of Whitemoney. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

The Shine Ya Eyes star recently had a photo shoot with top Nigerian designer and stylist, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire.

In the photos shared on her page, Whitemoney is seen in a black garb with a coat. He paired the look with a crown embellished with black and yellow roses.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users share thoughts on Whitemoney's flower portraits

th.eyez:

"True color don Dey come out o. Make some people no turn she later on o."

mamasitah_:

"What’s wrong with this boy?"

ij_peggy:

"No wonder he no like women. Always insulting women, and couldn’t man up to Pere. Agaygay."

iamfrancessmills:

"White money please pity your fans nah."

mztarah:

"Nigeria Sam Smith Weldone Mrs White Money."

emaxlilceo:

"It’s giving Naija Sam smith."

annys_affordables:

"Nigeria and wahala 5&6. From micro bladed eyebrow to this one , white are you telling us something."

adelakuntufayl:

"Those who voted him ahead of Liquor must have been disappointed with making that decision!"

iampryme_:

"Na wetyn you suppose dey do since be this…leave music for who get am."

Source: Legit.ng