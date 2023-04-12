BBNaija’s Phyna has taken to social media with a post aiming to restore peace and set the records straight with her friend, Bella

The reality star in a Twitter post made it clear that she never trolled Bella and will never resort to doing so

Phyna’s post comes after Bella unfollowed her on Instagram following a strongly-worded tweet about an attack from her fans

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Phyna, has made the news yet again and this time around her bestie, Bella Okagbue is involved.

Phyna quickly took to her Twitter page with a post seeking to clarify things and make it known that she has no bad intentions towards Bella.

Phyna pleads as Bella unfollows her on IG. Photo: @unusualphyna/@bella

Source: Instagram

Earlier on, the Level Up winner had shared a strongly worded tweet in which she heavily lashed out at Bella and Sheggz’s fans for attempting to rub the couple’s relationship in her face.

However, Bella who didn’t appreciate her words proceeded to unfollow the BBNaija star on photo sharing app, Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Upon realizing the damage that had been done, Phyna returned with a disclaimer noting that she will never troll her friend Bella.

She also used the opportunity to note that she is completely done with BBN toxicity as fans have managed to ruin her relationship with the only pair she considers friends.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

adamazi_prisca said:

"At this point I think this Babe needs a therapist because why is she always quarrelling with herself??"

pretty_gonny said:

"Her tweet was disrespectful so she means it’s Bella that needs man ? Phyna talks a lot she must not address everything especially since this is about her own friends it was so unnecessary and didn’t come from a place of love."

olaniikemii said:

"I thought you promised us that day that you won’t disturb us again phyna, Wetin we do for you to warrant all these wahala na."

meetemmanueljacob said:

"A show that is supposed to give you platform to amplify your talents and brand, you all have turned it into something toxic. Las las, all of una go de alright."

Phyna claps back at trolls calling her razz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother superstar Phyna came fully prepared to hunt some sect of netizens who termed her a razz girl.

The reality TV star was embroiled in an online saga that sparked a backlash against her and her personality.

Phyna later went back to her Instagram and hosted a live video where she composed a unique rendition for those who slammed her on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng