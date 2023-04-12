Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido made one of his zealous fans go gaga on their physical meeting

A viral video captured a moment when the singer walked into a crowd of young individuals to be helplessly admired by a lady

The mystery lady in question was heard behind the video desperately beckoning on the singer, who was about with his business

It was an awkward moment on the timeline as a video made rounds on the internet showing a young lady in a hyper state over the Afrobeats star Davido.

The video captured a gathering of young individuals when the 30-Billion Gang crooner walked in with his entourage as the mystery lady voiced her admiration behind the camera.

Pictures of Davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, the young woman can be heard calling on the Unavailable singer in her warm-sweet pitch, which caught the attention of netizens.

Watch the video below

Social media users react

mimie.xx:

"Me I go tie his leg and mine with rope."

rafael_mcmxciii:

rafael_mcmxciii:

esemillz_:

"So for your mind you go near where Davido Dey boss lol person dey happy to see Davido you say make una check this girl, anybody hold you to check her yourself ."

oluwa__bukky:

"If nah wizkid ignore person like this una no go say he’s tired oo."

rafael_mcmxciii:

"Make obo just say lets go home ."

cute___jola:

"Her voice Dey annoy me obi ooooo baba Imade."

naijaeverything:

"Eh eh!! Make una check this girl oh if she never “come” like this!! Ah ah!! That’s “Davidogasm” right there ."

