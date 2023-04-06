BBNaija reality star Saga has recounted the active role his mum played in his life before her demise in 2014

The reality star who described himself as a complete mummy's boy, however, stressed that her death allowed him to be his own man

Saga shared how his mum did practically everything for him, and it created a big vacuum after she passed on

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Saga Adeolu opened up on his mum's demise in 2014 and how it affected him and his dad.

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Saga described himself as a complete mummy’s boy.

Saga speaks on the active role his mum played in his life. Credit: @sagadeolu @chudeity

He revealed his late mum played an active role in his life and always wanted him around her.

Speaking on the moments they shared before she passed on in his final year in school, Saga said:

“She came every weekend and did every birthday. Sometimes she even insists I come home every weekend, she will drive me back to school after church. I was mummy’s boy, complete. “My mum used to come to school every weekend.

How Saga became a man after his mum's demise

Saga, however, revealed his mum's demise gave him an opportunity to be a man as he stressed that he might not have been able to stand on his own if she were alive.

“When she left, she gave me the opportunity to be my own man," he said.

How his mum's demise affected him and his dad

The reality star also shared how his mum's death affected him and his dad.

He said:

"My father and I had to first fight because, my mum occupied all the space in my heart. My dad was also good to us, but she was just there 100%. So it left a very huge vacuum.

“My dad lost his love, I lost my mother so both of us were just kinda going mad."

Watch the video from his interview below:

This comes after Legit.ng previously reported how Saga proposed to Nini.

Saga lists things that force BBNaija stars into depression

Saga in a report via Legit.ng narrated the expensive lifestyle he had been living since he got out of the show.

Saga, during an interview with Piggivest.com, when asked how he is spending his money, shared how painful it is to pay as much as 100k to a stylist for an outfit but only to return them after one event.

"Let me start with the obvious one. Clothes. You will pay a stylist ₦100,000 to style you and you still give them the clothes back."

