Wizkid's third son Zion celebrated Easter with his mum and baby brother, and he shared a post on Instagram

In the post, Zion posed with his mum Jada and baby brother and also showed off his Easter eggs

The little boy also showed off his counting skills as netizens gushed over the video

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, had an amazing Easter celebration with her boys.

On his Instagram page, her first son, Zion, gave a sneak peek of how his day went, hunting Easter eggs.

Wizkid's Zion shares Easter post Photo credit: @zionayo

Source: Instagram

Zion posed with his mum and baby brother and, in another slide, showed off his counting skills as he displayed the fifteen colourful Easter eggs he gathered.

See Zion's post below:

Reactions to Zion's post

steffy_icy:

"Smallest bird so cute "

_nalions:

"Tell Bigwiz to customize ICE for them pls e go feat Zion well well i just love these boys."

toni_30th:

"Hello Zion, your dad is a legend"

_buscie_:

"Wizkid dey born sha."

travis_gnf___:

"Smallest bird "

omokan_yinsola:

"The Balogun’s❤️"

popularly.unknown:

"Una no wan tell us lil bro name?"

ask_of_micky01:

"Big Zion × smallest bird our popsy wife @jada_p__ thank you for taking care of popsy and the little baloguns ❤️"

harrisgloria36:

"Happy Easter to big Wiz lovely family, Jada and the kids look so awesomely beautiful, so blessed.. "

bionapro's profile picture

"@zionayo where's your daddy?"

victornwosu235:

"Happy Easter to you zion."

oscar_bobo_lee:

"STAR BOYS ❤️"

oscar_saucekhid:

"My main man @zionayo , ❤️pray not to hear bad from you machala to d world❤️"

Video of Wizkid hugging mystery lady, pecking her, and calling her girlfriend causes stir

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, made the news for the umpteenth time over his love life after he was spotted calling a mystery lady his girlfriend.

A video made the rounds on social media of a lady lounging in her swimsuit when Wizkid walked behind her and gave her a hug.

Not stopping there, the More Love, Less Ego crooner proceeded to give the lady a peck on her forehead after calling her ‘girlfriend.’

Interestingly, the singer did not seem to mind being recorded.

