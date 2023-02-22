Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has managed to get Nigerians on her case with a new video

The businesswoman showed off her figure in a dress that generously showed off her body and curves

From reactions on social media, Sophia's behind has changed from what it used to look like

Businesswoman and Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu recently shared a video on Snapchat that found its way to Instagram.

The mum of one rocked a figure-hugging dress that showed off her beautiful body and curves as well as the shape of her behind.

Sophia Momodu shares new video Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia looked pleased with what she saw as she smiled and admired herself in the mirror.

Netizens are, however, convinced that the mum of one did something to make her behind look bigger and curvier suddenly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Reactions to Sophia's video

toophabaj:

"Do people notice there’s a bare waist there? If you don’t watch closely you’ll think she’s fixed her body. Anyways leave her be."

miriam_bunny1:

"She don go do yansh."

igany.a:

"This has to be fake??? What the hell is this?"

parloma19:

"folake don finally do nyash after shading others for the same thing "

kerstinejesse:

"That nyanshhhh won't still attract Davido."

m_i_n_k_y:

"So you wanted it all along and you were shading Chi? "

enelazarus1gmail:

"She will shade chioma oh... Now her yash is looking like a tail."

mzzsholz:

"I want to believe she’s just catching cruise, she doesn’t look like someone who will touch the body she has ‍♀️like she does yoga and always going to the gym, the body looks really good Abi she wear bumbum ni."

tekwor:

"After Chioma being teased for gaining excess weight after childbirth (in the right places though). Now they all want fat yansh "

OBO's Imade calls Tiwa Savage ‘aunty’

A video of Tiwa Savage's son Jamil with his bestie Imade before a concert in Ghana sparked reactions.

In the video sighted online, Imade's mum Sophia Momodu was heard telling her daughter to come back and not go after Tiwa, who was overseeing the crew setting up the stage.

Refusing to obey her mum, Imade replied that 'Aunty Tiwa' said she could come. Sophia then reminded her daughter that she was not the artist.

Source: Legit.ng